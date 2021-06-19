SkinCoin (SKIN) Market Cap Hits $139,381.68

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $139,381.68 and $30,457.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

