Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.99 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $24.99 million and $149,713.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

