Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $168.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

