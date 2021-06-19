Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Skyworks Solutions worth $71,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.4% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 287.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $168.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

