SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.30 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.65. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

