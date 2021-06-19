SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of SLM worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SLM by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 3,856.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 828,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 808,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

