SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $473,311.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,676.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.58 or 0.06176646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.99 or 0.01583660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00436398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00144488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.43 or 0.00777624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00439830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00359120 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

