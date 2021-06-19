SmartKey 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartKey has a market cap of $35.08 million and $1.26 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars.

