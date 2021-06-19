smARTOFGIVING 1-Day Volume Tops $5,857.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $5,857.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.00866419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.36 or 0.99968376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

