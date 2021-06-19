Smaugs NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1.15 million worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00138796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.30 or 1.00084032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00856512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.