Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.40

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and traded as low as $51.86. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 9,096 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMFKY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

