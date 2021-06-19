Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.59.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

SNOW stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,370,826.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 844,211 shares of company stock valued at $196,035,079. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

