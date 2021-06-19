SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001531 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 242.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

