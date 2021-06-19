Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.