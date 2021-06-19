SoMee.Social Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $1,011.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

ONG is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 101,453,309 coins and its circulating supply is 101,438,120 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

