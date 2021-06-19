Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.40

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and traded as high as $28.52. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 10,519 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on SKHHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

