SONO Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SONO coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $20,076.28 and $10.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,681.45 or 1.00015292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00342644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00429059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.34 or 0.00774585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00073907 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003263 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.