Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Sonos worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 33.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Sonos by 339.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 632,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 488,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 191.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 281,913 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $23,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.