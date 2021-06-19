Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,212 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 178.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 314,091 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 201,370 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 16,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $55.19 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

