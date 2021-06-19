SparkPoint (SRK) One Day Volume Hits $1.30 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $29.20 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

