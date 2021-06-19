Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and $2.98 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,712.30 or 1.00030206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00851197 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,582,068 coins and its circulating supply is 37,107,805 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

