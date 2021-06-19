SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $129.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $134.81.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.