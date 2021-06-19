Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00037869 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00224056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035385 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.