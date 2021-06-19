SPINDLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,545.40 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $266,545.40 and approximately $154.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,681.45 or 1.00015292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00342644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00429059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.34 or 0.00774585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00073907 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

