Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.72.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

SPR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

