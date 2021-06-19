Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Lifted by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 8.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

