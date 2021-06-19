Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $27.57 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

