Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,857 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Square worth $72,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $336,027,502. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

Shares of Square stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

