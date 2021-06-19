SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $72.01. 1,465,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,582. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

