SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,910,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.01. 1,465,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,582. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

