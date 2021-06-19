SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,556.21 ($20.33). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,526.50 ($19.94), with a volume of 3,467,232 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,506.38 ($19.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,512.34. The firm has a market cap of £15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

