St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,468 ($19.18). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,453 ($18.98), with a volume of 1,687,240 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on STJ shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total value of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). Insiders sold a total of 27,252 shares of company stock worth $34,423,547 in the last three months.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

