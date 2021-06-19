St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ opened at GBX 1,453 ($18.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 698.60 ($9.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29).

In other news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,252 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,547.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.