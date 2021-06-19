St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
STJ opened at GBX 1,453 ($18.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 698.60 ($9.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29).
St. James’s Place Company Profile
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
