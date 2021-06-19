Stably USD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Stably USD has a market cap of $373,036.60 and approximately $3,663.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00727932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,342,311 coins and its circulating supply is 374,679 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

