Stacks Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.83 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $954.19 million and $5.83 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002303 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00141623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183278 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,870,993 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.