Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.57. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,527,895 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
