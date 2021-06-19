Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.57. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,527,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

