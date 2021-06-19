Stakinglab (LABX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,450.83 and $45.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

