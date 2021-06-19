Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $314,656.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $5.27 million and $314,656.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.00864669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,876.35 or 0.99897823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.