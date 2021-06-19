Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $30,658.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00726473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

