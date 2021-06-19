STASIS EURO Hits Market Capitalization of $107.16 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003375 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $107.16 million and $201,689.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00727932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083455 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

