StaysBASE (SBS) Market Cap Reaches $68,581.78

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. StaysBASE has a total market cap of $68,581.78 and approximately $65.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00139030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00182788 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.69 or 0.99813188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.00857223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

