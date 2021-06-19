Stealth Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00055636 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00039754 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

