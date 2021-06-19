Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,118 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up approximately 2.1% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 667,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 223,647 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 3,604,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,267. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

