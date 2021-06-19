Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647,203 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $26,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

