Steem Dollars Reaches Market Cap of $46.72 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $46.72 million and approximately $5,168.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $5.84 or 0.00016427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002828 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005934 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,999,411 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

