Step Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Step Finance has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00137640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00180879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.77 or 1.00459745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.