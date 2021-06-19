Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.18 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -539.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Stericycle by 44.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

