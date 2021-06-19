Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several analysts have commented on STL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.