stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $2,227.66 or 0.06165376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $171,958.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00138838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00182493 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.33 or 1.00034549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.27 or 0.00861495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 530,793 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

