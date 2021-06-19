stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

